|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|537
|185
|352
|Buffalo
|408
|190
|218
|New England
|371
|124
|247
|Oakland
|359
|109
|250
|Tennessee
|350
|95
|255
|Pittsburgh
|290
|35
|255
|Jacksonville
|280
|155
|125
|Baltimore
|268
|157
|111
|Cleveland
|237
|57
|180
|Indianapolis
|225
|75
|150
|Cincinnati
|221
|77
|144
|N.Y. Jets
|214
|38
|176
|Houston
|203
|93
|110
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|203
|93
|110
|Buffalo
|214
|38
|176
|Baltimore
|221
|77
|144
|Pittsburgh
|237
|57
|180
|Cincinnati
|268
|157
|111
|Houston
|280
|155
|125
|Cleveland
|290
|35
|255
|Oakland
|350
|95
|255
|Tennessee
|359
|109
|250
|Kansas City
|371
|124
|247
|Indianapolis
|373
|63
|310
|N.Y. Jets
|408
|190
|218
|New England
|537
|185
|352
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|392
|129
|263
|Los Angeles
|373
|63
|310
|Atlanta
|372
|64
|308
|Green Bay
|370
|84
|286
|Detroit
|367
|82
|285
|Philadelphia
|356
|58
|298
|Arizona
|309
|45
|264
|Chicago
|301
|125
|176
|Carolina
|287
|116
|171
|Washington
|264
|64
|200
|N.Y. Giants
|233
|35
|198
|Seattle
|225
|90
|135
|San Francisco
|217
|51
|166
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|217
|51
|166
|Green Bay
|225
|90
|135
|Los Angeles
|225
|75
|150
|Dallas
|233
|35
|198
|Philadelphia
|264
|64
|200
|San Francisco
|287
|116
|171
|Atlanta
|301
|125
|176
|Detroit
|309
|45
|264
|Washington
|356
|58
|298
|Arizona
|367
|82
|285
|Seattle
|370
|84
|286
|Chicago
|372
|64
|308
|N.Y. Giants
|392
|129
|263
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|537.0
|185.0
|352.0
|Buffalo
|408.0
|190.0
|218.0
|New England
|371.0
|124.0
|247.0
|Oakland
|359.0
|109.0
|250.0
|Tennessee
|350.0
|95.0
|255.0
|Pittsburgh
|290.0
|35.0
|255.0
|Jacksonville
|280.0
|155.0
|125.0
|Baltimore
|268.0
|157.0
|111.0
|Cleveland
|237.0
|57.0
|180.0
|Indianapolis
|225.0
|75.0
|150.0
|Cincinnati
|221.0
|77.0
|144.0
|N.Y. Jets
|214.0
|38.0
|176.0
|Houston
|203.0
|93.0
|110.0
|Miami
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Denver
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Los Angeles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Miami
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Denver
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Los Angeles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jacksonville
|203.0
|93.0
|110.0
|Buffalo
|214.0
|38.0
|176.0
|Baltimore
|221.0
|77.0
|144.0
|Pittsburgh
|237.0
|57.0
|180.0
|Cincinnati
|268.0
|157.0
|111.0
|Houston
|280.0
|155.0
|125.0
|Cleveland
|290.0
|35.0
|255.0
|Oakland
|350.0
|95.0
|255.0
|Tennessee
|359.0
|109.0
|250.0
|Kansas City
|371.0
|124.0
|247.0
|Indianapolis
|373.0
|63.0
|310.0
|N.Y. Jets
|408.0
|190.0
|218.0
|New England
|537.0
|185.0
|352.0
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|392.0
|129.0
|263.0
|Los Angeles
|373.0
|63.0
|310.0
|Atlanta
|372.0
|64.0
|308.0
|Green Bay
|370.0
|84.0
|286.0
|Detroit
|367.0
|82.0
|285.0
|Philadelphia
|356.0
|58.0
|298.0
|Arizona
|309.0
|45.0
|264.0
|Chicago
|301.0
|125.0
|176.0
|Carolina
|287.0
|116.0
|171.0
|Washington
|264.0
|64.0
|200.0
|N.Y. Giants
|233.0
|35.0
|198.0
|Seattle
|225.0
|90.0
|135.0
|San Francisco
|217.0
|51.0
|166.0
|Minnesota
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Tampa Bay
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|New Orleans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Tampa Bay
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|New Orleans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Carolina
|217.0
|51.0
|166.0
|Green Bay
|225.0
|90.0
|135.0
|Los Angeles
|225.0
|75.0
|150.0
|Dallas
|233.0
|35.0
|198.0
|Philadelphia
|264.0
|64.0
|200.0
|San Francisco
|287.0
|116.0
|171.0
|Atlanta
|301.0
|125.0
|176.0
|Detroit
|309.0
|45.0
|264.0
|Washington
|356.0
|58.0
|298.0
|Arizona
|367.0
|82.0
|285.0
|Seattle
|370.0
|84.0
|286.0
|Chicago
|372.0
|64.0
|308.0
|N.Y. Giants
|392.0
|129.0
|263.0
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.