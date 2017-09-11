501.5
Week 1

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:52 pm
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 537 185 352
Buffalo 408 190 218
New England 371 124 247
Oakland 359 109 250
Tennessee 350 95 255
Pittsburgh 290 35 255
Jacksonville 280 155 125
Baltimore 268 157 111
Cleveland 237 57 180
Indianapolis 225 75 150
Cincinnati 221 77 144
N.Y. Jets 214 38 176
Houston 203 93 110
Miami 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Miami 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0
Jacksonville 203 93 110
Buffalo 214 38 176
Baltimore 221 77 144
Pittsburgh 237 57 180
Cincinnati 268 157 111
Houston 280 155 125
Cleveland 290 35 255
Oakland 350 95 255
Tennessee 359 109 250
Kansas City 371 124 247
Indianapolis 373 63 310
N.Y. Jets 408 190 218
New England 537 185 352
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 392 129 263
Los Angeles 373 63 310
Atlanta 372 64 308
Green Bay 370 84 286
Detroit 367 82 285
Philadelphia 356 58 298
Arizona 309 45 264
Chicago 301 125 176
Carolina 287 116 171
Washington 264 64 200
N.Y. Giants 233 35 198
Seattle 225 90 135
San Francisco 217 51 166
Minnesota 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0
Carolina 217 51 166
Green Bay 225 90 135
Los Angeles 225 75 150
Dallas 233 35 198
Philadelphia 264 64 200
San Francisco 287 116 171
Atlanta 301 125 176
Detroit 309 45 264
Washington 356 58 298
Arizona 367 82 285
Seattle 370 84 286
Chicago 372 64 308
N.Y. Giants 392 129 263
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 537.0 185.0 352.0
Buffalo 408.0 190.0 218.0
New England 371.0 124.0 247.0
Oakland 359.0 109.0 250.0
Tennessee 350.0 95.0 255.0
Pittsburgh 290.0 35.0 255.0
Jacksonville 280.0 155.0 125.0
Baltimore 268.0 157.0 111.0
Cleveland 237.0 57.0 180.0
Indianapolis 225.0 75.0 150.0
Cincinnati 221.0 77.0 144.0
N.Y. Jets 214.0 38.0 176.0
Houston 203.0 93.0 110.0
Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0
Denver 0.0 0.0 0.0
Los Angeles 0.0 0.0 0.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0
Denver 0.0 0.0 0.0
Los Angeles 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jacksonville 203.0 93.0 110.0
Buffalo 214.0 38.0 176.0
Baltimore 221.0 77.0 144.0
Pittsburgh 237.0 57.0 180.0
Cincinnati 268.0 157.0 111.0
Houston 280.0 155.0 125.0
Cleveland 290.0 35.0 255.0
Oakland 350.0 95.0 255.0
Tennessee 359.0 109.0 250.0
Kansas City 371.0 124.0 247.0
Indianapolis 373.0 63.0 310.0
N.Y. Jets 408.0 190.0 218.0
New England 537.0 185.0 352.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 392.0 129.0 263.0
Los Angeles 373.0 63.0 310.0
Atlanta 372.0 64.0 308.0
Green Bay 370.0 84.0 286.0
Detroit 367.0 82.0 285.0
Philadelphia 356.0 58.0 298.0
Arizona 309.0 45.0 264.0
Chicago 301.0 125.0 176.0
Carolina 287.0 116.0 171.0
Washington 264.0 64.0 200.0
N.Y. Giants 233.0 35.0 198.0
Seattle 225.0 90.0 135.0
San Francisco 217.0 51.0 166.0
Minnesota 0.0 0.0 0.0
Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
New Orleans 0.0 0.0 0.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 0.0 0.0 0.0
Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
New Orleans 0.0 0.0 0.0
Carolina 217.0 51.0 166.0
Green Bay 225.0 90.0 135.0
Los Angeles 225.0 75.0 150.0
Dallas 233.0 35.0 198.0
Philadelphia 264.0 64.0 200.0
San Francisco 287.0 116.0 171.0
Atlanta 301.0 125.0 176.0
Detroit 309.0 45.0 264.0
Washington 356.0 58.0 298.0
Arizona 367.0 82.0 285.0
Seattle 370.0 84.0 286.0
Chicago 372.0 64.0 308.0
N.Y. Giants 392.0 129.0 263.0

