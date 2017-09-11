Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 537 185 352 Buffalo 408 190 218 New England 371 124 247 Oakland 359 109 250 Tennessee 350 95 255 Pittsburgh 290 35 255 Jacksonville 280 155 125 Baltimore 268 157 111 Cleveland 237 57 180 Indianapolis 225 75 150 Cincinnati 221 77 144 N.Y. Jets 214 38 176 Houston 203 93 110 Miami 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Miami 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 Jacksonville 203 93 110 Buffalo 214 38 176 Baltimore 221 77 144 Pittsburgh 237 57 180 Cincinnati 268 157 111 Houston 280 155 125 Cleveland 290 35 255 Oakland 350 95 255 Tennessee 359 109 250 Kansas City 371 124 247 Indianapolis 373 63 310 N.Y. Jets 408 190 218 New England 537 185 352

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 392 129 263 Los Angeles 373 63 310 Atlanta 372 64 308 Green Bay 370 84 286 Detroit 367 82 285 Philadelphia 356 58 298 Arizona 309 45 264 Chicago 301 125 176 Carolina 287 116 171 Washington 264 64 200 N.Y. Giants 233 35 198 Seattle 225 90 135 San Francisco 217 51 166 Minnesota 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 Carolina 217 51 166 Green Bay 225 90 135 Los Angeles 225 75 150 Dallas 233 35 198 Philadelphia 264 64 200 San Francisco 287 116 171 Atlanta 301 125 176 Detroit 309 45 264 Washington 356 58 298 Arizona 367 82 285 Seattle 370 84 286 Chicago 372 64 308 N.Y. Giants 392 129 263

