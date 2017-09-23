201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Trump's comments on anthem,…

Trump’s comments on anthem, Curry resonate across sports

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 2:15 pm 09/23/2017 02:15pm
Share
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Reactions to President Donald Trump’s comments about football players who kneel during the national anthem, and his decision to rescind a White House invitation to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors:

At a rally in Alabama on Friday night, Trump suggested that NFL owners fire players who kneel during the anthem, and fans should consider walking out in protest. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he is withdrawing the invitation to Curry because the two-time NBA MVP hesitated to attend the traditional trip by the NBA champions to Washington.

____

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players.” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

____

“The peaceful demonstrations by some of our players have generated a wide array of responses. Those opinions are protected speech and a freedom that has been paid for by the sacrifice of men and women throughout history.” — DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association.

____

“By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to.” — Stephen Curry, on skipping the White House visit, during the Warriors’ media day on Friday.

____

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” — LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

____

“The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!” — Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks.

____

“With everything that’s going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who’s kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane.” — Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets.

____

“Steph very well thought, and eloquently presented. Thank you for speaking for the majority. A Mr October tip of the cap.” — baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News lebron james National News NBA News nfl NFL News President Donald Trump Sports stephen curry tweets
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?