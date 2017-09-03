501.5
Titans re-sign receiver/returner Weems, put Douglas on IR

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 6:23 pm 09/03/2017 06:23pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have re-signed wide receiver and kick returner Eric Weems a day after waiving him, and they also placed wide receiver Harry Douglas on injured reserve.

The Titans announced the moves Sunday.

By placing Douglas on injured reserve, bringing back Weems gives the Titans five wide receivers. The Titans signed Weems as a free agent from Atlanta in March.

The Titans also agreed to terms with eight players for their practice squad. Tight end Jerome Cunningham, quarterback Tyler Ferugson, receiver Darius Jennings, safety Denzel Johnson, offensive linemen Tyler Marz and Steven Moore, running back Khalfani Muhammad and nose tackle Antwaun Woods all had been in training camp with the Titans.

