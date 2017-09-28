Thursday’s Time Schedule

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.