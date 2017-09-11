The Latest: Person hospitalized in Texas shooting dies

PLANO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of at least eight people, including the suspect, after a shooting at a Texas home (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Police say one of the people hospitalized after a fatal shooting at a suburban Dallas home has died, bringing the total killed to nine, including the suspect, who was fatally shot by police.

Plano police Chief Gregory W. Rushin said Monday afternoon that one of the two people hospitalized had died. An officer responding to a report of shots fired at about 8 p.m. Sunday confronted the suspected shooter and opened fire, killing the suspect. Police then found the nine gunshot victims — seven were dead.

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of those killed or the suspect. Rushin did say that the suspect “was known by people in the residence.”

___

12:45 p.m.

A woman says a shooting in suburban Dallas that ended with eight people dead, including the suspect, happened at her 27-year-old daughter’s home and that her daughter is among those killed.

Debbie Lane told WFAA television station that her daughter, Meredith Lane, owned the home. She says her daughter had recently divorced her husband of six years.

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of those killed. Police responding to a report of shots fired at about 8 p.m. Sunday confronted the suspected shooter and opened fire, killing the suspect. Police then found nine gunshots victims. Seven were dead and two injured.

Debbie Lane said her daughter, a native of Georgia, was hosting a party to watch football games, starting with the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Chicago Bears and continuing with the Giants-Cowboys game.

___

12:15 p.m.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Plano say many questions remain as they investigate the fatal shooting of seven people before the suspect was killed by police.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said Monday morning that police are still trying to determine the reason for the gathering at the home Sunday. Tilley said he couldn’t confirm a Dallas Morning News report that said neighbors said the victims had been watching the Cowboys football game.

Tilley says authorities are also still investigating the relationships between those at the home.

Police responding to a report of shots fired confronted the suspected shooter and opened fire, killing the suspect. Police then found nine gunshots victims. Seven were dead and two injured.

Tilley did not know the total number of people who had attended the gathering.

___

6:45 a.m.

A woman who lives near a suburban Dallas home where eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting says she’d earlier seen people laughing and grilling outside.

Stacey Glover told The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2vZMTHO ) that the party started early Sunday afternoon. Then, she says, she heard shots around 8 p.m. She opened her door and smelled gunpowder. She heard police who arrived yell “hands up” before more shots rang out.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley has said police responded to a report of shots fired. The first officer who arrived confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

The victims and suspect haven’t been identified. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Neighbor Lauryn Nichols said she had a friend who’d been in the house and she didn’t know what had happened to the person.

___

1:20 a.m.

Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the city less than 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Their conditions have not been released.

The victims and suspect have not yet been identified. All of those killed and injured are believed to be adults.

Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

