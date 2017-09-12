501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Television ratings another casualty…

Television ratings another casualty of Hurricane Irma

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 12:43 pm 09/12/2017 12:43pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The ability of television networks to know how many people are watching their programs is one temporary casualty of Hurricane Irma.

The Nielsen company said Tuesday that its ratings information from this past weekend is delayed because the company’s processing center in Tampa, Florida, was shut down because of Irma. The company’s weekly list of top television programs is usually released Tuesdays, and it’s unclear when it will be ready.

Television networks are most anxious to see how ratings held up for football with the start of a new NFL season over the weekend. Viewership was down for the NFL’s kickoff game Thursday between New England and Kansas City.

News networks are also curious about how many people watched hurricane coverage, but that’s been delayed because of the hurricane, too.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News NFL News Sports TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?