501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Taylor, Turner, Doss inactive…

Taylor, Turner, Doss inactive for Broncos against Chargers

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 9:15 pm 09/11/2017 09:15pm
Share

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos deactivated wide receiver Jordan Taylor, guard Billy Turner and cornerback Lorenzo Doss in addition to their four injured players for their game against the San Diego Chargers.

Also out for Denver are: quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder), running back Devontae Booker (wrist) and defensive ends Zach Kerr (knee) and Jared Crick (back).

Before Monday night’s game, the Broncos added defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett and waived Kyle Peko.

The Chargers deactivated quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receivers Dontrelle Inman and Mike Williams, safety Dexter McCoil, tackle Sam Tevi, tight end Seat McGrath and defensive end Jerry Attaochu.

In addition, San Diego waived cornerback Jeff Richards and added receiver Geremy Davis.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?