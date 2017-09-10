Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT BASEBALL

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.

NFL

Tampa Bay at Miami, ppd., hurricane

Oakland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Los Angeles, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS Second Round

Phoenix at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Washington at New York, 5 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/USTA, U.S. Open, New York

Golf

USGA, Walker Cup, Los Angeles

European Tour, Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland

PGA Tour Champions, Japan Airlines Championship, Chiba

USGA, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Portland, Ore.

Cycling

UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, 21st (final) stage, Madrid

