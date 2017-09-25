201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Sterling K. Brown, Chadwick…

Sterling K. Brown, Chadwick Boseman support NFL players

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 8:43 am 09/25/2017 08:43am
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Sterling K. Brown and Boseman are throwing their support behind pro football players who took a knee in protest of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sterling K. Brown and Chadwick Boseman are throwing their support behind pro football players who took a knee in protest of President Donald Trump.

The actors commended players in the National Football League who sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem on Sunday. The players responded after Trump said anyone who knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner” should be fired, and used a profane term to describe such a player.

Brown and Boseman star in the upcoming film “Marshall” about Thurgood Marshall, the first black on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Boseman called the players patriots, saying America is born out of people being revolutionary.

Brown said Trump has brought ugliness to the surface and “we can no longer remain silent.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?