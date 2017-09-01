501.5
Steelers WR Martavis Bryant cleared to play in Week 1

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 4:56 pm 09/01/2017 04:56pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martavis Bryant’s long road back to the NFL is complete.

The NFL granted the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver permission to participate in regular season games on Friday, nearly 18 months after Bryant was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant was conditionally reinstated in April, though his return hit a snag at the start of training camp when he was forced to sit for the first two weeks of practice due to procedural issues. Bryant has caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games with Pittsburgh and is expected to start opposite Antonio Brown when the Steelers open the season at Cleveland on Sept. 10.

The announcement came on the same day Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell visited the team’s headquarters in anticipation of his return. Bell skipped training camp after opting not to sign his franchise tender.

