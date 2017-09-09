501.5
Steelers sign DE Stephon Tuitt to extension through 2022

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 5:18 pm 09/09/2017 05:18pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Stephon Tuitt have agreed on a new contract that runs through the 2022 season.

Tuitt, a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, had one year remaining on his rookie deal.

Tuitt has 11 1/2 sacks in three seasons with the Steelers and played a pivotal role on the defensive line during the second half of the 2016 season after Cam Heyward was lost for the year with a torn pectoral muscle. Tuitt has 106 total tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception in 44 games with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers also activated running back Le’Veon Bell from the exempt list on Saturday and released linebacker Steven Johnson.

Pittsburgh opens the season in Cleveland on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

