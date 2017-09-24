Saints-Panthers Stats

201.5
By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 4:05 pm 09/24/2017 04:05pm
New Orleans 7 10 7 13—34
Carolina 3 3 7 0—13
First Quarter

Car_FG Gano 32, 6:19.

NO_Thomas 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :22.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gano 48, 10:46.

NO_B.Coleman 11 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:42.

NO_FG Lutz 33, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_Ginn 40 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:09.

Car_Newton 3 run (Gano kick), 1:18.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 50, 11:57.

NO_Kamara 25 run (Lutz kick), 4:42.

A_73,775.

___

NO Car
First downs 21 18
Total Net Yards 362 288
Rushes-yards 27-149 22-132
Passing 213 156
Punt Returns 1-12 2-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-30
Interceptions Ret. 3-37 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-29-0 19-33-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 4-28
Punts 3-50.0 3-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 1-10 1-5
Time of Possession 31:09 28:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Ingram 14-56, Kamara 2-37, Peterson 9-33, Ginn 1-15, Lewis 1-8. Carolina, Stewart 12-57, Samuel 1-31, Newton 3-16, McCaffrey 4-16, Whittaker 2-12.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 22-29-0-220. Carolina, Newton 17-26-3-167, Anderson 2-7-0-17.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 7-87, Lewis 3-15, Kamara 3-5, Ginn 2-44, Ingram 2-30, Peterson 2-4, Fleener 1-21, B.Coleman 1-11, J.Hill 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 9-101, Funchess 4-58, Benjamin 2-8, Samuel 2-5, Dickson 1-8, Stewart 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 56.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

