Saints-Panthers Stats

|New Orleans
|7
|10
|7
|13—34
|Carolina
|3
|3
|7
|0—13
|First Quarter
Car_FG Gano 32, 6:19.
NO_Thomas 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :22.
Car_FG Gano 48, 10:46.
NO_B.Coleman 11 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:42.
NO_FG Lutz 33, :00.
NO_Ginn 40 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:09.
Car_Newton 3 run (Gano kick), 1:18.
NO_FG Lutz 50, 11:57.
NO_Kamara 25 run (Lutz kick), 4:42.
A_73,775.
___
|NO
|Car
|First downs
|21
|18
|Total Net Yards
|362
|288
|Rushes-yards
|27-149
|22-132
|Passing
|213
|156
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-37
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-29-0
|19-33-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|4-28
|Punts
|3-50.0
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-10
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|31:09
|28:48
___
RUSHING_New Orleans, Ingram 14-56, Kamara 2-37, Peterson 9-33, Ginn 1-15, Lewis 1-8. Carolina, Stewart 12-57, Samuel 1-31, Newton 3-16, McCaffrey 4-16, Whittaker 2-12.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 22-29-0-220. Carolina, Newton 17-26-3-167, Anderson 2-7-0-17.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 7-87, Lewis 3-15, Kamara 3-5, Ginn 2-44, Ingram 2-30, Peterson 2-4, Fleener 1-21, B.Coleman 1-11, J.Hill 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 9-101, Funchess 4-58, Benjamin 2-8, Samuel 2-5, Dickson 1-8, Stewart 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 56.
