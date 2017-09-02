501.5
Rams drop WR Spruce, TE Harkey, LB Forrest in final moves

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 4:33 pm 09/02/2017 04:33pm
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Josh Forrest, receiver Nelson Spruce, guard Cody Wichmann and tight end Cory Harkey are among the players let go by the Los Angeles Rams in their final roster cutdown.

The Rams announced the moves Saturday.

Spruce was kept on the Rams’ roster last year as an undrafted free agent even though he got hurt early in their first preseason game. He never played last season, and he couldn’t earn a roster spot this summer under new coach Sean McVay.

Forrest was a valuable special teams contributor last season as a rookie.

Harkey had spent the past five seasons with the Rams since leaving UCLA, catching 27 total passes.

