501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Raiders' Vegas stadium community…

Raiders’ Vegas stadium community benefits outline unveiled

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 8:32 pm 09/14/2017 08:32pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The public has had its first glimpse of a key document in the planned construction of the Oakland Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas that is meant to ensure the participation of minorities, small businesses and others in the project.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board on Thursday discussed an outline of the community benefits plan.

The document is meant to ensure the greatest possible participation by the local community in the design, construction and operation of the $1.9 billion project.

The team wants to kick off the 2020 season at a 65,000-seat stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.

The board also authorized a six-month deadline extension to allow the team and its contractors to determine the project’s guaranteed maximum price, which is needed for approval of the development agreement.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?