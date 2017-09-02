501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Patriots trade 3rd-string QB…

Patriots trade 3rd-string QB Brissett to Colts for Dorsett

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 3:40 pm 09/02/2017 03:40pm
Share
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The deal was announced Saturday in advance of the deadline for NFL teams to set their 53-man rosters for the start of the regular season.

The trade fills needs for both teams. By bringing in Brissett, the Colts add some depth at quarterback with Andrew Luck still working his way back from shoulder surgery. Brissett, a third-round pick in 2016, started two games as a rookie last season while Tom Brady served his four-game “Deflategate” suspension.

By adding Dorsett, a first-round draft pick in 2015, the Patriots get another capable pass catcher with Julian Edelman out for the season with a knee injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?