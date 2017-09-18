Panthers TE Olsen has foot surgery; recovery time uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says tight end Greg Olsen has had surgery to repair a broken right foot.

Rivera wouldn’t speculate Monday on how long Olsen will be out. However, the 32-year-old tight end said after Carolina’s 9-3 win over the Bills on Sunday that he expected to miss several weeks.

Olsen has never missed a game due to injury in 11 seasons.

The injury occurred while Olsen was running a route and felt something pop in his foot. He wanted to go back in the game but quickly realized something was not right. He was taken to the locker room where he later emerged on crutches.

The Panthers now face the challenge of replacing a player who has gained at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past three seasons.

