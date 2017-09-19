201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Nielsen's top programs for…

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 11-17

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 5:21 pm 09/19/2017 05:21pm
Share
Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers (82) works for a catch against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 11-17. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Atlanta, NBC, 20.24 million.

2. “NFL Sunday Post-Game,” Fox, 13.96 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 11.59 million.

4. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 11.57 million.

5. NFL Football: New Orleans at Minnesota, ESPN, 11.4 million.

6. “Emmy Awards,” CBS, 11.38 million.

7. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 10.25 million.

8. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Denver, ESPN, 9.95 million.

9. NFL Football: Houston at Cincinnati, NFLN, 8.1 million.

10. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.8 million.

11. “The Orville,” Fox, 6.63 million.

12. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.43 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 6.39 million.

14. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 6.18 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 6.132 million.

16. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 6.127 million.

17. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday), CBS, 5.74 million.

18. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.23 million.

19. College Football: Clemson at Louisville, ABC, 5.06 million.

20. “Mom,” CBS, 4.98 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News NFL News Sports TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?