NFL Team Game Highs and Lows

46, Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis 9/10
42, Kansas City at New England 9/7
35, Detroit vs. Arizona 9/10
30, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10
29, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10
29, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 9/11
0, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10
3, N.Y. Giants at Dallas 9/10
3, San Francisco vs. Carolina 9/10
7, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10
9, Indianapolis at L.A. Rams 9/10
537, Kansas City at New England 9/7
470, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 9/11
408, Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10
392, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants 9/10
373, Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis 9/10
203, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10
214, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 9/10
217, San Francisco vs. Carolina 9/10
221, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10
225, Seattle at Green Bay 9/10
190, Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10
185, Kansas City at New England 9/7
157, Baltimore at Cincinnati 9/10
155, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10
140, Denver vs. Los Angeles 9/11
35, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/10
35, N.Y. Giants at Dallas 9/10
38, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 9/10
45, Arizona at Detroit 9/10
51, San Francisco vs. Carolina 9/10
352, Kansas City at New England 9/7
341, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 9/11
310, Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis 9/10
308, Atlanta at Chicago 9/10
298, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10
110, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10
111, Baltimore at Cincinnati 9/10
125, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10
135, Seattle at Green Bay 9/10
144, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10
|TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
|Most
10, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10
0, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10
0, Carolina at San Francisco 9/10
|PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
|Most
4, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10
3, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10
3, Washington vs. Philadelphia 9/10
|TURNOVERS
|TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
|Most
5, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10 (1 fumbles; 4 interceptions)
26, Kansas City at New England 9/7
26, Green Bay vs. Seattle 9/10
10, Indianapolis at L.A. Rams 9/10
10, New England vs. Kansas City 9/7
10, Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10
1, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/10
1, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10
17, Kansas City at New England 9/7
17, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10
5, Baltimore at Cincinnati 9/10
|FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
|Most
8, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10
39:13, Green Bay vs. Seattle 9/10
20:47, Seattle at Green Bay 9/10
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.