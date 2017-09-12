NFL Team Game Highs and Lows

AFTER WEEK 1 POINTS Most

46, Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis 9/10

42, Kansas City at New England 9/7

35, Detroit vs. Arizona 9/10

30, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10

29, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10

29, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 9/11

Fewest

0, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10

3, N.Y. Giants at Dallas 9/10

3, San Francisco vs. Carolina 9/10

7, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10

9, Indianapolis at L.A. Rams 9/10

TOTAL YARDS Most

537, Kansas City at New England 9/7

470, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 9/11

408, Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10

392, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants 9/10

373, Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis 9/10

Fewest

203, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10

214, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 9/10

217, San Francisco vs. Carolina 9/10

221, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10

225, Seattle at Green Bay 9/10

RUSHING YARDS Most

190, Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10

185, Kansas City at New England 9/7

157, Baltimore at Cincinnati 9/10

155, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10

140, Denver vs. Los Angeles 9/11

Fewest

35, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/10

35, N.Y. Giants at Dallas 9/10

38, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 9/10

45, Arizona at Detroit 9/10

51, San Francisco vs. Carolina 9/10

NET PASSING YARDS Most

352, Kansas City at New England 9/7

341, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 9/11

310, Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis 9/10

308, Atlanta at Chicago 9/10

298, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10

Fewest

110, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10

111, Baltimore at Cincinnati 9/10

125, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10

135, Seattle at Green Bay 9/10

144, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT Most

10, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10

Fewest

0, Jacksonville at Houston 9/10

0, Carolina at San Francisco 9/10

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED Most

4, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10

FUMBLES LOST Most

3, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10

3, Washington vs. Philadelphia 9/10

TURNOVERS TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS Most

5, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 9/10 (1 fumbles; 4 interceptions)

FIRST DOWNS Most

26, Kansas City at New England 9/7

26, Green Bay vs. Seattle 9/10

Fewest

10, Indianapolis at L.A. Rams 9/10

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING Most

10, New England vs. Kansas City 9/7

10, Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10

Fewest

1, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/10

1, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10

FIRST DOWNS PASSING Most

17, Kansas City at New England 9/7

17, Philadelphia at Washington 9/10

Fewest

5, Baltimore at Cincinnati 9/10

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY Most

8, Houston vs. Jacksonville 9/10

TIME OF POSSESSION Most

39:13, Green Bay vs. Seattle 9/10

Fewest

20:47, Seattle at Green Bay 9/10

