NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

CHICAGO BEARS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS — BEARS: DNP: DB Quintin Demps (forearm). DOUBTFUL: LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest). QUESTIONABLE: OL Hroniss Grasu (hand), OL Josh Sitton (ribs). PACKERS: OUT: CB Davon House (quadricep). DOUBTFUL: OT David Bakhtiari (hamstring), OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Mike Daniels (hip).

Sunday

BUFFALO BILLS at ATLANTA FALCONS — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related), T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Marcell Dareus (ankle). FULL: RB LeSean McCoy (wrist), DT Jerel Worthy (concussion). FALCONS: DNP: S Ricardo Allen (concussion), LB Vic Beasley (hamstring), T Ryan Schraeder (concussion), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee), RB Terron Ward (neck, shoulder). LIMITED: DT Jack Crawford (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (back).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — PANTHERS:DNP: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), LB Jeremy Cash (calf), LB Thomas Davis (rib), C Ryan Kalil (neck), DT Star Lotulelei (shoulder), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder). LIMITED: QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (back). PATRIOTS: DNP: RB Rex Burkhead (ribs). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (knee), T Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion), WR Phillip Dorsett (knee), S Nate Ebner (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (groin), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), WR Matt Slater (hamstring).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — BENGALS: DNP: TE Tyler Eifert (back), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), WR John Ross (knee), S Derron Smith (ankle), S Shawn Williams (knee). LIMITED: RB Giovani Bernard (thigh), WR Cody Core (ribs), DE Carlos Dunlap (neck), G Trey Hopkins (knee), S George Iloka (hamstring), WR Brandon LaFell (knee), CB KeiVarae Russell (hamstring), CB Josh Shaw (hip). BROWNS: DNP: WR Kenny Britt (knee), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), LB Jamie Collins (concussion), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), TE Randall Telfer (knee), T Joe Thomas (knee). LIMITED: RB Isaiah Crowell (shoulder), RB Duke Johnson (shoulder), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (shoulder). FULL: G Kevin Zeitler (thumb).

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — LIONS: DNP: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), S Don Carey (knee), G T.J. Lang (fibula), RB Dwayne Washington (quadricep). LIMITED: CB Jamal Agnew (pelvis), LB Jarrad Davis (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), S Glover Quin (knee), C Travis Swanson (ankle), S Tavon Wilson (shoulder), DE Anthony Zettel (knee). VIKINGS: DNP: QB Sam Bradford (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (illness).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW YORK JETS — JAGUARS: DNP: DT Malik Jackson (groin), LB Lerentee McCray (knee), LB Donald Payne (hamstring), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Myles Jack (ankle), C Brandon Linder (knee). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wrist), T Cam Robinson (shoulder). JETS: DNP: DE Kony Ealy (not injury related), RB Matt Forte (knee, toe), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), LB Josh Martin (ankle), T Brandon Shell (shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder). LIMITED: TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow), DE Leonard Williams (wrist), G Brian Winters (abdomen). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (ankle), T Kelvin Beachum (knee), G James Carpenter (shoulder), LB Dylan Donahue (elbow), QB Josh McCown (ribs), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), S Rontez Miles (eye).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DALLAS COWBOYS — RAMS: Practice not complete. COWBOYS: DNP: LB Sean Lee (hamstring), DT Stephen Paea (knee). LIMITED: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), CB Nolan Carroll (concussion), LB Anthony Hitchens (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — SAINTS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (shoulder), DT David Parry (ankle). LIMITED: CB Sterling Moore (chest), T Zach Strief (knee), LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring). FULL: CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion). DOLPHINS: DNP: RB Jay Ajayi (knee), DT Jordan Phillips (ankle). LIMITED: LB Chase Allen (neck), LB Kiko Alonso (shoulder), LS John Denney (hamstring), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), T Eric Smith (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hand). FULL: S Nate Allen (hamstring), C Mike Pouncey (hip).

NEW YORK GIANTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — GIANTS: DNP: LB Jonathan Casillas (ankle, wrist), RB Orleans Darkwa (back), T Bobby Hart (ankle), LB J.T. Thomas (groin), RB Shane Vereen (calf), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle). LIMITED: LB B.J. Goodson (shin). FULL: CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle). BUCCANEERS: DNP: LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), LB Lavonte David (ankle), S T.J. Ward (hip). LIMITED: DE Robert Ayers (knee), DT Gerald McCoy (ankle), G J.R. Sweezy (back). FULL: DT Chris Baker (illness), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DE Jacquies Smith (illness), DE Noah Spence (shoulder).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: Practice not complete. BRONCOS: Practice not complete.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — EAGLES: DNP: DT Fletcher Cox (calf), CB Ronald Darby (ankle), S Corey Graham (hamstring), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist), S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring). LIMITED: C Jason Kelce (knee). FULL: LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), S Rodney McLeod (hamstring). CHARGERS: Practice not complete.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — STEELERS: DNP: RB Le’Veon Bell (not injury related), WR Martavis Bryant (illness), S Sean Davis (ankle), G Ramon Foster (thumb), S Michael Mitchell (hamstring), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related). LIMITED: LB Bud Dupree (shoulder), TE Jesse James (shoulder). FULL: T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps), LB T.J. Watt (groin). RAVENS: DNP: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), TE Benjamin Watson (calf), DT Brandon Williams (foot), TE Maxx Williams (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — 49ERS: Practice not complete. CARDINALS: Practice not complete.

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TITANS: DNP: S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hamstring), LB Erik Walden (groin), TE Delanie Walker (hamstring). TEXANS: DNP: CB Marcus Burley (knee), CB Kevin Johnson (knee), DT D.J. Reader (knee). LIMITED: WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), C Greg Mancz (knee), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). FULL: G Jeff Allen (ankle), RB Alfred Blue (ankle), LB Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), S Kurtis Drummond (shoulder), DT Brandon Dunn (knee), RB Tyler Ervin (shoulder), WR Will Fuller (shoulder), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (shoulder), LB Whitney Mercilus (hip), DE J.J. Watt (finger).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — COLTS: DNP: QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), RB Marlon Mack (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring), CB Quincy Wilson (knee). LIMITED: WR Kamar Aiken (concussion), C Deyshawn Bond (ankle), TE Jack Doyle (foot), C Ryan Kelly (foot). FULL: CB Vontae Davis (groin). SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete.

Monday

WASHINGTON AT KANSAS CITY — Not available.

