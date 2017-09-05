NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP-did not practice; LIMITED: LIMITED; FULL: Full participation in practice):

Thursday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHIEFS: LIMITED: G Parker Ehringer (knee), TE Travis Kelce (calf), S Ron Parker (ankle), LB Reggie Ragland. FULL: DT Bennie Logan (knee), CB Terrance Mitchell (knee), PK Cairo Santos (right groin). PATRIOTS: DNP: DT Vincent Valentine (knee). LIMITED: DL Adam Butler (knee), DB Nate Ebner (shoulder), OT Cameron Fleming (ankle), LB Harvey Langi (concussion), WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring).

