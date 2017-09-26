201.5
NFC Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 10:03 am 09/26/2017 10:03am
Week 3
Quarterbacks
Att Com Yds TD Int
A. Rodgers, GBY 134 89 967 6 3
Palmer, ARI 132 75 925 4 4
Brees, NOR 111 76 867 6 0
M. Ryan, ATL 93 64 867 4 3
Manning, NYG 117 86 825 4 4
Goff, LA 81 57 817 5 1
Wentz, PHL 116 72 816 5 2
Cousins, WAS 97 66 784 5 1
R. Wilson, SEA 115 66 729 5 0
Prescott, DAL 107 67 689 5 2

___

Rushers
Att Yds Avg LG TD
Cook, MIN 61 288 4.7 33 1
Hyde, SNF 49 253 5.2 61 2
Gurley, LA 63 241 3.8 29 4
D. Freeman, ATL 52 227 4.4 18 4
J. Howard, CHI 45 197 4.4 19t 3
E. Elliott, DAL 55 192 3.5 30 1
Carson, SEA 37 166 4.5 30 0
Abdullah, DET 46 163 3.5 34 0
Stewart, CAR 45 162 3.6 17 0
Cohen, CHI 24 157 6.5 46 0

___

Receivers
No Yds Avg LG TD
Thielen, MIN 19 299 15.7 45 0
S. Diggs, MIN 17 293 17.2 59t 4
Ju. Jones, ATL 16 265 16.6 34 0
Garcon, SNF 16 249 15.6 59 0
Ertz, PHL 21 245 11.7 53 1
Fitzgerald, ARI 22 244 11.1 37 1
C. Thompson, WAS 13 231 17.8 74 2
M. Thomas, NOR 17 221 13.0 33 1
Baldwin, SEA 20 212 10.6 36 1
D. Adams, GBY 14 206 14.7 41 1

___

Punters
No Yds Lg Avg
Morstead, NOR 9 442 68 49.1
O’Donnell, CHI 14 679 69 48.5
Bosher, ATL 9 434 62 48.2
Hekker, LA 11 513 64 46.6
Jo. Ryan, SEA 21 972 64 46.3
A. Lee, ARI 15 687 58 45.8
Vogel, GBY 14 634 61 45.3
Way, WAS 13 587 62 45.2
Locke, DET 10 448 52 44.8
Palardy, CAR 12 533 58 44.4

___

Punt Returners
No Yds Avg Long TD
Agnew, DET 6 149 24.8 88t 1
A. Roberts, ATL 5 62 12.4 27 0
T. Taylor, SNF 5 58 11.6 21 0
Switzer, DAL 6 62 10.3 21 0
Tr. Davis, GBY 7 70 10.0 33 0
Cohen, CHI 6 55 9.2 17 0
Lockett, SEA 7 39 5.6 13 0
Crowder, WAS 8 39 4.9 18 0
Austin, LA 7 33 4.7 12 0
McCaffrey, CAR 9 40 4.4 11 0

___

Kickoff Returners
No Yds Avg LG TD
Lockett, SEA 5 137 27.4 43 0
Reedy, TAM 3 79 26.3 50 0
McKinnon, MIN 7 180 25.7 39 0
P. Cooper, LA 7 177 25.3 35 0
Kamara, NOR 4 97 24.2 34 0
Smallwood, PHL 4 93 23.2 28 0
De. Thompson, CHI 7 159 22.7 29 0
Bolden, SNF 5 107 21.4 34 0
Dw. Harris, NYG 5 104 20.8 24 0
Ke. Williams, ARI 6 121 20.2 23 0

___

Scoring
Touchdowns
TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Gurley, LA 6 4 2 0 36
S. Diggs, MIN 4 0 4 0 24
D. Freeman, ATL 4 4 0 0 24
C. Thompson, WAS 4 2 2 0 24
J. Howard, CHI 3 3 0 0 18
Montgomery, GBY 3 2 1 0 18
Jo. Nelson, GBY 3 0 3 0 18

___

Kicking
PAT FG LG Pts
M. Bryant, ATL 9/9 8/8 53 33
Zuerlein, LA 12/12 7/7 50 33
Lutz, NOR 7/7 8/10 50 31
Gano, CAR 3/3 8/8 48 27
Prater, DET 7/7 6/6 58 25
Forbath, MIN 6/8 6/6 45 24
Hopkins, WAS 8/8 5/7 41 23
Bailey, DAL 7/7 5/5 56 22
Gould, SNF 3/4 6/6 48 21
Dawson, ARI 5/5 5/8 40 20

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

