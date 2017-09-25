NFC Individual Leaders

|Week 3
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|A. Rodgers, GBY
|134
|89
|967
|6
|3
|Brees, NOR
|111
|76
|867
|6
|0
|M. Ryan, ATL
|93
|64
|867
|4
|3
|Manning, NYG
|117
|86
|825
|4
|4
|Goff, LA
|81
|57
|817
|5
|1
|Wentz, PHL
|116
|72
|816
|5
|2
|Cousins, WAS
|97
|66
|784
|5
|1
|R. Wilson, SEA
|115
|66
|729
|5
|0
|Stafford, DET
|107
|69
|678
|7
|1
|Hoyer, SNF
|99
|62
|624
|2
|3
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Cook, MIN
|61
|288
|4.7
|33
|1
|Hyde, SNF
|49
|253
|5.2
|61
|2
|Gurley, LA
|63
|241
|3.8
|29
|4
|D. Freeman, ATL
|52
|227
|4.4
|18
|4
|J. Howard, CHI
|45
|197
|4.4
|19t
|3
|Carson, SEA
|37
|166
|4.5
|30
|0
|Abdullah, DET
|46
|163
|3.5
|34
|0
|Stewart, CAR
|45
|162
|3.6
|17
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|24
|157
|6.5
|46
|0
|Ingram, NOR
|28
|125
|4.5
|28
|0
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Thielen, MIN
|19
|299
|15.7
|45
|0
|S. Diggs, MIN
|17
|293
|17.2
|59t
|4
|Ju. Jones, ATL
|16
|265
|16.6
|34
|0
|Garcon, SNF
|16
|249
|15.6
|59
|0
|Ertz, PHL
|21
|245
|11.7
|53
|1
|C. Thompson, WAS
|13
|231
|17.8
|74
|2
|M. Thomas, NOR
|17
|221
|13.0
|33
|1
|Baldwin, SEA
|20
|212
|10.6
|36
|1
|D. Adams, GBY
|14
|206
|14.7
|41
|1
|S. Shepard, NYG
|16
|200
|12.5
|77t
|1
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Morstead, NOR
|9
|442
|68
|49.1
|O’Donnell, CHI
|14
|679
|69
|48.5
|Bosher, ATL
|9
|434
|62
|48.2
|Hekker, LA
|11
|513
|64
|46.6
|Jo. Ryan, SEA
|21
|972
|64
|46.3
|A. Lee, ARI
|9
|416
|57
|46.2
|Vogel, GBY
|14
|634
|61
|45.3
|Way, WAS
|13
|587
|62
|45.2
|Locke, DET
|10
|448
|52
|44.8
|Palardy, CAR
|12
|533
|58
|44.4
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, DET
|6
|149
|24.8
|88t
|1
|A. Roberts, ATL
|5
|62
|12.4
|27
|0
|T. Taylor, SNF
|5
|58
|11.6
|21
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|7
|70
|10.0
|33
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|6
|55
|9.2
|17
|0
|Lockett, SEA
|7
|39
|5.6
|13
|0
|Crowder, WAS
|8
|39
|4.9
|18
|0
|Austin, LA
|7
|33
|4.7
|12
|0
|McCaffrey, CAR
|9
|40
|4.4
|11
|0
|Dw. Harris, NYG
|4
|10
|2.5
|10
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Lockett, SEA
|5
|137
|27.4
|43
|0
|Reedy, TAM
|3
|79
|26.3
|50
|0
|McKinnon, MIN
|7
|180
|25.7
|39
|0
|P. Cooper, LA
|7
|177
|25.3
|35
|0
|Kamara, NOR
|4
|97
|24.2
|34
|0
|Smallwood, PHL
|4
|93
|23.2
|28
|0
|De. Thompson, CHI
|7
|159
|22.7
|29
|0
|Bolden, SNF
|5
|107
|21.4
|34
|0
|Dw. Harris, NYG
|5
|104
|20.8
|24
|0
|Ke. Williams, ARI
|4
|81
|20.2
|23
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Gurley, LA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|36
|S. Diggs, MIN
|4
|0
|4
|0
|24
|D. Freeman, ATL
|4
|4
|0
|0
|24
|C. Thompson, WAS
|4
|2
|2
|0
|24
|J. Howard, CHI
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Montgomery, GBY
|3
|2
|1
|0
|18
|Jo. Nelson, GBY
|3
|0
|3
|0
|18
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|M. Bryant, ATL
|9/9
|8/8
|53
|33
|Zuerlein, LA
|12/12
|7/7
|50
|33
|Lutz, NOR
|7/7
|8/10
|50
|31
|Gano, CAR
|3/3
|8/8
|48
|27
|Prater, DET
|7/7
|6/6
|58
|25
|Forbath, MIN
|6/8
|6/6
|45
|24
|Hopkins, WAS
|8/8
|5/7
|41
|23
|Gould, SNF
|3/4
|6/6
|48
|21
|Crosby, GBY
|7/7
|4/4
|40
|19
|Bailey, DAL
|3/3
|5/5
|56
|18
|Walsh, SEA
|3/4
|5/5
|41
|18
___
