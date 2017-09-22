NFC Individual Leaders

|Week 3
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Goff, LA
|81
|57
|817
|5
|1
|A. Rodgers, GBY
|92
|61
|654
|3
|2
|Brees, NOR
|82
|54
|647
|3
|0
|Wentz, PHL
|85
|51
|640
|4
|2
|Hoyer, SNF
|99
|62
|624
|2
|3
|Palmer, ARI
|84
|46
|600
|2
|4
|M. Ryan, ATL
|58
|40
|573
|2
|0
|Glennon, CHI
|85
|57
|514
|2
|2
|Prescott, DAL
|89
|54
|506
|3
|2
|Manning, NYG
|70
|51
|459
|1
|2
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Hyde, SNF
|49
|253
|5.2
|61
|2
|Gurley, LA
|63
|241
|3.8
|29
|4
|Cook, MIN
|34
|191
|5.6
|33
|0
|Carson, SEA
|26
|132
|5.1
|30
|0
|D. Freeman, ATL
|31
|121
|3.9
|17
|3
|Abdullah, DET
|32
|116
|3.6
|34
|0
|E. Elliott, DAL
|33
|112
|3.4
|10
|0
|Kelley, WAS
|22
|108
|4.9
|21
|0
|Stewart, CAR
|33
|105
|3.2
|10
|0
|Montgomery, GBY
|29
|89
|3.1
|8
|2
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Garcon, SNF
|16
|249
|15.6
|59
|0
|Thielen, MIN
|14
|201
|14.4
|44
|0
|S. Watkins, LA
|13
|194
|14.9
|47
|2
|Ertz, PHL
|13
|190
|14.6
|53
|0
|Ju. Jones, ATL
|9
|174
|19.3
|34
|0
|R. Woods, LA
|10
|169
|16.9
|31
|0
|J.. Nelson, ARI
|10
|163
|16.3
|45t
|2
|Witten, DAL
|17
|156
|9.2
|28t
|2
|D. Adams, GBY
|11
|146
|13.3
|33t
|1
|Cobb, GBY
|15
|145
|9.7
|29
|0
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|O’Donnell, CHI
|8
|412
|69
|51.5
|Bosher, ATL
|7
|343
|62
|49.0
|Anger, TAM
|3
|146
|54
|48.7
|Morstead, NOR
|6
|292
|68
|48.7
|Hekker, LA
|11
|513
|64
|46.6
|A. Lee, ARI
|9
|416
|57
|46.2
|Wing, NYG
|11
|508
|60
|46.2
|Way, WAS
|8
|366
|62
|45.8
|Jo. Ryan, SEA
|13
|584
|59
|44.9
|Palardy, CAR
|9
|404
|58
|44.9
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, DET
|6
|149
|24.8
|88t
|1
|T. Taylor, SNF
|5
|58
|11.6
|21
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|5
|55
|11.0
|17
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|3
|24
|8.0
|15
|0
|Sherels, MIN
|3
|23
|7.7
|13
|0
|Austin, LA
|7
|33
|4.7
|12
|0
|McCaffrey, CAR
|8
|37
|4.6
|11
|0
|Crowder, WAS
|4
|16
|4.0
|13
|0
|Dw. Harris, NYG
|3
|10
|3.3
|10
|0
|Lockett, SEA
|4
|7
|1.8
|7
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Lockett, SEA
|5
|137
|27.4
|43
|0
|McKinnon, MIN
|6
|160
|26.7
|39
|0
|P. Cooper, LA
|7
|177
|25.3
|35
|0
|Kamara, NOR
|4
|97
|24.2
|34
|0
|De. Thompson, CHI
|4
|90
|22.5
|27
|0
|Edmunds, NOR
|3
|65
|21.7
|27
|0
|Bolden, SNF
|5
|107
|21.4
|34
|0
|Dw. Harris, NYG
|3
|63
|21.0
|23
|0
|Ke. Williams, ARI
|4
|81
|20.2
|23
|0
|Breeland, WAS
|3
|59
|19.7
|24
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Gurley, LA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|36
|D. Freeman, ATL
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Montgomery, GBY
|3
|2
|1
|0
|18
|C. Thompson, WAS
|3
|2
|1
|0
|18
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Zuerlein, LA
|12/12
|7/7
|50
|33
|M. Bryant, ATL
|6/6
|5/5
|53
|21
|Gould, SNF
|3/4
|6/6
|48
|21
|Lutz, NOR
|3/3
|6/7
|46
|21
|Gano, CAR
|2/2
|6/6
|39
|20
|Bailey, DAL
|3/3
|5/5
|56
|18
|Dawson, ARI
|3/3
|4/6
|40
|15
|Walsh, SEA
|0/1
|5/5
|41
|15
|Forbath, MIN
|2/4
|4/4
|45
|14
|Hopkins, WAS
|5/5
|3/4
|41
|14
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.