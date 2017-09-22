NFC Individual Leaders

201.5
By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 10:02 am 09/22/2017 10:02am
Week 3
Quarterbacks
Att Com Yds TD Int
Goff, LA 81 57 817 5 1
A. Rodgers, GBY 92 61 654 3 2
Brees, NOR 82 54 647 3 0
Wentz, PHL 85 51 640 4 2
Hoyer, SNF 99 62 624 2 3
Palmer, ARI 84 46 600 2 4
M. Ryan, ATL 58 40 573 2 0
Glennon, CHI 85 57 514 2 2
Prescott, DAL 89 54 506 3 2
Manning, NYG 70 51 459 1 2

___

Rushers
Att Yds Avg LG TD
Hyde, SNF 49 253 5.2 61 2
Gurley, LA 63 241 3.8 29 4
Cook, MIN 34 191 5.6 33 0
Carson, SEA 26 132 5.1 30 0
D. Freeman, ATL 31 121 3.9 17 3
Abdullah, DET 32 116 3.6 34 0
E. Elliott, DAL 33 112 3.4 10 0
Kelley, WAS 22 108 4.9 21 0
Stewart, CAR 33 105 3.2 10 0
Montgomery, GBY 29 89 3.1 8 2

___

Receivers
No Yds Avg LG TD
Garcon, SNF 16 249 15.6 59 0
Thielen, MIN 14 201 14.4 44 0
S. Watkins, LA 13 194 14.9 47 2
Ertz, PHL 13 190 14.6 53 0
Ju. Jones, ATL 9 174 19.3 34 0
R. Woods, LA 10 169 16.9 31 0
J.. Nelson, ARI 10 163 16.3 45t 2
Witten, DAL 17 156 9.2 28t 2
D. Adams, GBY 11 146 13.3 33t 1
Cobb, GBY 15 145 9.7 29 0

___

Punters
No Yds Lg Avg
O’Donnell, CHI 8 412 69 51.5
Bosher, ATL 7 343 62 49.0
Anger, TAM 3 146 54 48.7
Morstead, NOR 6 292 68 48.7
Hekker, LA 11 513 64 46.6
A. Lee, ARI 9 416 57 46.2
Wing, NYG 11 508 60 46.2
Way, WAS 8 366 62 45.8
Jo. Ryan, SEA 13 584 59 44.9
Palardy, CAR 9 404 58 44.9

___

Punt Returners
No Yds Avg Long TD
Agnew, DET 6 149 24.8 88t 1
T. Taylor, SNF 5 58 11.6 21 0
Cohen, CHI 5 55 11.0 17 0
A. Roberts, ATL 3 24 8.0 15 0
Sherels, MIN 3 23 7.7 13 0
Austin, LA 7 33 4.7 12 0
McCaffrey, CAR 8 37 4.6 11 0
Crowder, WAS 4 16 4.0 13 0
Dw. Harris, NYG 3 10 3.3 10 0
Lockett, SEA 4 7 1.8 7 0

___

Kickoff Returners
No Yds Avg LG TD
Lockett, SEA 5 137 27.4 43 0
McKinnon, MIN 6 160 26.7 39 0
P. Cooper, LA 7 177 25.3 35 0
Kamara, NOR 4 97 24.2 34 0
De. Thompson, CHI 4 90 22.5 27 0
Edmunds, NOR 3 65 21.7 27 0
Bolden, SNF 5 107 21.4 34 0
Dw. Harris, NYG 3 63 21.0 23 0
Ke. Williams, ARI 4 81 20.2 23 0
Breeland, WAS 3 59 19.7 24 0

___

Scoring
Touchdowns
TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Gurley, LA 6 4 2 0 36
D. Freeman, ATL 3 3 0 0 18
Montgomery, GBY 3 2 1 0 18
C. Thompson, WAS 3 2 1 0 18

___

Kicking
PAT FG LG Pts
Zuerlein, LA 12/12 7/7 50 33
M. Bryant, ATL 6/6 5/5 53 21
Gould, SNF 3/4 6/6 48 21
Lutz, NOR 3/3 6/7 46 21
Gano, CAR 2/2 6/6 39 20
Bailey, DAL 3/3 5/5 56 18
Dawson, ARI 3/3 4/6 40 15
Walsh, SEA 0/1 5/5 41 15
Forbath, MIN 2/4 4/4 45 14
Hopkins, WAS 5/5 3/4 41 14

___

