NFC Individual Leaders

Week 1 Quarterbacks Att Com Yds TD Int M. Ryan, ATL 30 21 321 1 0 A. Rodgers, GBY 42 28 311 1 1 Wentz, PHL 39 26 307 2 1 Goff, LA 29 21 306 1 0 Stafford, DET 41 29 292 4 1 Palmer, ARI 48 27 269 1 3 Prescott, DAL 39 24 268 1 0 Cousins, WAS 40 23 240 1 1 Manning, NYG 38 29 220 0 1 Glennon, CHI 40 26 213 1 0

Rushers Att Yds Avg LG TD Elliott, DAL 24 104 4.3 10 0 Cohen, CHI 5 66 13.2 46 0 Stewart, CAR 18 65 3.6 10 0 Montgomery, GBY 19 54 2.8 8 1 Howard, CHI 13 52 4.0 11 1 McCaffrey, CAR 13 47 3.6 11 0 Blount, PHL 14 46 3.3 7 0 Hyde, SNF 9 45 5.0 18 0 Gurley, LA 19 40 2.1 12 1 R. Wilson, SEA 2 40 20.0 29 0

Receivers No Yds Avg LG TD Hooper, ATL 2 128 64.0 88t 1 Tate, DET 10 107 10.7 19 0 Ertz, PHL 8 93 11.6 23 0 Agholor, PHL 6 86 14.3 58t 1 Cobb, GBY 9 85 9.4 29 0 Garcon, SNF 6 81 13.5 22 0 Jo. Nelson, GBY 7 79 11.3 32t 1 Kupp, LA 4 76 19.0 28 1 Fitzgerald, ARI 6 74 12.3 33 0 Golladay, DET 4 69 17.2 45t 2

Punters No Yds Lg Avg Bosher, ATL 3 178 62 59.3 Palardy, CAR 3 155 58 51.7 O’Donnell, CHI 5 244 69 48.8 A. Lee, ARI 4 184 57 46.0 Jo. Ryan, SEA 6 275 59 45.8 Wing, NYG 6 269 55 44.8 Vogel, GBY 5 219 57 43.8 Hekker, LA 5 218 47 43.6 Do. Jones, PHL 4 170 50 42.5 Pinion, SNF 4 163 49 40.8

Punt Returners No Yds Avg Long TD Agnew, DET 3 48 16.0 24 0 Cohen, CHI 3 45 15.0 17 0 A. Roberts, ATL 2 24 12.0 15 0 Austin, LA 3 15 5.0 8 0 McCaffrey, CAR 3 7 2.3 4 0 Crowder, WAS 2 3 1.5 3 0 Tr. Davis, GBY 2 0 0.0 0 0

Kickoff Returners No Yds Avg LG TD Lockett, SEA 3 91 30.3 43 0 De. Thompson, CHI 2 47 23.5 27 0 Ke. Williams, ARI 2 46 23.0 23 0 D. Harris, NYG 2 42 21.0 23 0 Switzer, DAL 2 42 21.0 25 0 Breeland, WAS 3 59 19.7 24 0 D. Washington, DET 2 31 15.5 18 0

Scoring Touchdowns TD Rush Rec Ret Pts Golladay, DET 2 0 2 0 12

Kicking PAT FG LG Pts Zuerlein, LA 5/5 3/3 50 14 Bailey, DAL 1/1 4/4 48 13 M. Bryant, ATL 2/2 3/3 48 11 Gano, CAR 2/2 3/3 39 11 Sturgis, PHL 1/2 3/3 50 10 Walsh, SEA 0/0 3/3 41 9 Barth, CHI 2/2 1/1 54 5 Crosby, GBY 2/2 1/1 40 5 Dawson, ARI 2/2 1/2 24 5 Hopkins, WAS 2/2 1/1 33 5 Prater, DET 2/2 1/1 58 5

