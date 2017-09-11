501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » NFC Individual Leaders

NFC Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:52 pm 09/11/2017 12:52pm
Share
Week 1
Quarterbacks
Att Com Yds TD Int
M. Ryan, ATL 30 21 321 1 0
A. Rodgers, GBY 42 28 311 1 1
Wentz, PHL 39 26 307 2 1
Goff, LA 29 21 306 1 0
Stafford, DET 41 29 292 4 1
Palmer, ARI 48 27 269 1 3
Prescott, DAL 39 24 268 1 0
Cousins, WAS 40 23 240 1 1
Manning, NYG 38 29 220 0 1
Glennon, CHI 40 26 213 1 0

___

Rushers
Att Yds Avg LG TD
Elliott, DAL 24 104 4.3 10 0
Cohen, CHI 5 66 13.2 46 0
Stewart, CAR 18 65 3.6 10 0
Montgomery, GBY 19 54 2.8 8 1
Howard, CHI 13 52 4.0 11 1
McCaffrey, CAR 13 47 3.6 11 0
Blount, PHL 14 46 3.3 7 0
Hyde, SNF 9 45 5.0 18 0
Gurley, LA 19 40 2.1 12 1
R. Wilson, SEA 2 40 20.0 29 0

___

Receivers
No Yds Avg LG TD
Hooper, ATL 2 128 64.0 88t 1
Tate, DET 10 107 10.7 19 0
Ertz, PHL 8 93 11.6 23 0
Agholor, PHL 6 86 14.3 58t 1
Cobb, GBY 9 85 9.4 29 0
Garcon, SNF 6 81 13.5 22 0
Jo. Nelson, GBY 7 79 11.3 32t 1
Kupp, LA 4 76 19.0 28 1
Fitzgerald, ARI 6 74 12.3 33 0
Golladay, DET 4 69 17.2 45t 2

___

Punters
No Yds Lg Avg
Bosher, ATL 3 178 62 59.3
Palardy, CAR 3 155 58 51.7
O’Donnell, CHI 5 244 69 48.8
A. Lee, ARI 4 184 57 46.0
Jo. Ryan, SEA 6 275 59 45.8
Wing, NYG 6 269 55 44.8
Vogel, GBY 5 219 57 43.8
Hekker, LA 5 218 47 43.6
Do. Jones, PHL 4 170 50 42.5
Pinion, SNF 4 163 49 40.8

___

Punt Returners
No Yds Avg Long TD
Agnew, DET 3 48 16.0 24 0
Cohen, CHI 3 45 15.0 17 0
A. Roberts, ATL 2 24 12.0 15 0
Austin, LA 3 15 5.0 8 0
McCaffrey, CAR 3 7 2.3 4 0
Crowder, WAS 2 3 1.5 3 0
Tr. Davis, GBY 2 0 0.0 0 0

___

Kickoff Returners
No Yds Avg LG TD
Lockett, SEA 3 91 30.3 43 0
De. Thompson, CHI 2 47 23.5 27 0
Ke. Williams, ARI 2 46 23.0 23 0
D. Harris, NYG 2 42 21.0 23 0
Switzer, DAL 2 42 21.0 25 0
Breeland, WAS 3 59 19.7 24 0
D. Washington, DET 2 31 15.5 18 0

___

Scoring
Touchdowns
TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Golladay, DET 2 0 2 0 12

___

Kicking
PAT FG LG Pts
Zuerlein, LA 5/5 3/3 50 14
Bailey, DAL 1/1 4/4 48 13
M. Bryant, ATL 2/2 3/3 48 11
Gano, CAR 2/2 3/3 39 11
Sturgis, PHL 1/2 3/3 50 10
Walsh, SEA 0/0 3/3 41 9
Barth, CHI 2/2 1/1 54 5
Crosby, GBY 2/2 1/1 40 5
Dawson, ARI 2/2 1/2 24 5
Hopkins, WAS 2/2 1/1 33 5
Prater, DET 2/2 1/1 58 5

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma batters Florida

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?