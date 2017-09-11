NFC Individual Leaders

|Week 1
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|M. Ryan, ATL
|30
|21
|321
|1
|0
|A. Rodgers, GBY
|42
|28
|311
|1
|1
|Wentz, PHL
|39
|26
|307
|2
|1
|Goff, LA
|29
|21
|306
|1
|0
|Stafford, DET
|41
|29
|292
|4
|1
|Palmer, ARI
|48
|27
|269
|1
|3
|Prescott, DAL
|39
|24
|268
|1
|0
|Cousins, WAS
|40
|23
|240
|1
|1
|Manning, NYG
|38
|29
|220
|0
|1
|Glennon, CHI
|40
|26
|213
|1
|0
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Elliott, DAL
|24
|104
|4.3
|10
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|5
|66
|13.2
|46
|0
|Stewart, CAR
|18
|65
|3.6
|10
|0
|Montgomery, GBY
|19
|54
|2.8
|8
|1
|Howard, CHI
|13
|52
|4.0
|11
|1
|McCaffrey, CAR
|13
|47
|3.6
|11
|0
|Blount, PHL
|14
|46
|3.3
|7
|0
|Hyde, SNF
|9
|45
|5.0
|18
|0
|Gurley, LA
|19
|40
|2.1
|12
|1
|R. Wilson, SEA
|2
|40
|20.0
|29
|0
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Hooper, ATL
|2
|128
|64.0
|88t
|1
|Tate, DET
|10
|107
|10.7
|19
|0
|Ertz, PHL
|8
|93
|11.6
|23
|0
|Agholor, PHL
|6
|86
|14.3
|58t
|1
|Cobb, GBY
|9
|85
|9.4
|29
|0
|Garcon, SNF
|6
|81
|13.5
|22
|0
|Jo. Nelson, GBY
|7
|79
|11.3
|32t
|1
|Kupp, LA
|4
|76
|19.0
|28
|1
|Fitzgerald, ARI
|6
|74
|12.3
|33
|0
|Golladay, DET
|4
|69
|17.2
|45t
|2
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Bosher, ATL
|3
|178
|62
|59.3
|Palardy, CAR
|3
|155
|58
|51.7
|O’Donnell, CHI
|5
|244
|69
|48.8
|A. Lee, ARI
|4
|184
|57
|46.0
|Jo. Ryan, SEA
|6
|275
|59
|45.8
|Wing, NYG
|6
|269
|55
|44.8
|Vogel, GBY
|5
|219
|57
|43.8
|Hekker, LA
|5
|218
|47
|43.6
|Do. Jones, PHL
|4
|170
|50
|42.5
|Pinion, SNF
|4
|163
|49
|40.8
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, DET
|3
|48
|16.0
|24
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|3
|45
|15.0
|17
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|2
|24
|12.0
|15
|0
|Austin, LA
|3
|15
|5.0
|8
|0
|McCaffrey, CAR
|3
|7
|2.3
|4
|0
|Crowder, WAS
|2
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Lockett, SEA
|3
|91
|30.3
|43
|0
|De. Thompson, CHI
|2
|47
|23.5
|27
|0
|Ke. Williams, ARI
|2
|46
|23.0
|23
|0
|D. Harris, NYG
|2
|42
|21.0
|23
|0
|Switzer, DAL
|2
|42
|21.0
|25
|0
|Breeland, WAS
|3
|59
|19.7
|24
|0
|D. Washington, DET
|2
|31
|15.5
|18
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Golladay, DET
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Zuerlein, LA
|5/5
|3/3
|50
|14
|Bailey, DAL
|1/1
|4/4
|48
|13
|M. Bryant, ATL
|2/2
|3/3
|48
|11
|Gano, CAR
|2/2
|3/3
|39
|11
|Sturgis, PHL
|1/2
|3/3
|50
|10
|Walsh, SEA
|0/0
|3/3
|41
|9
|Barth, CHI
|2/2
|1/1
|54
|5
|Crosby, GBY
|2/2
|1/1
|40
|5
|Dawson, ARI
|2/2
|1/2
|24
|5
|Hopkins, WAS
|2/2
|1/1
|33
|5
|Prater, DET
|2/2
|1/1
|58
|5
___
