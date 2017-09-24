National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|50
|37
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|99
|95
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|25
|37
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|72
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|69
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|51
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|53
|90
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|53
|74
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|50
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|54
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|60
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|76
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|57
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|64
|Oakland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|81
|63
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|48
|67
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|77
|68
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|45
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|70
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|87
|66
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|45
|40
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|41
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|73
|78
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|62
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|85
|63
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|67
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|69
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|107
|75
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|48
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|59
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|76
___
L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39
Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7
New Orleans 34, Carolina 13
N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6
Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 26, Denver 16
Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28
New England 36, Houston 33
Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT
Atlanta 30, Detroit 26
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Tennessee 33, Seattle 27
Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10
Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT
Washington 27, Oakland 10
Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.
New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.