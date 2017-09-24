201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 11:41 pm 09/24/2017 11:41pm
Share
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37
New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7

New Orleans 34, Carolina 13

N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6

Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 26, Denver 16

Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28

New England 36, Houston 33

Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT

Atlanta 30, Detroit 26

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Tennessee 33, Seattle 27

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10

Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT

Washington 27, Oakland 10

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?