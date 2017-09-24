National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|50
|37
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|25
|37
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|63
|62
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|72
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|51
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|42
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|20
|38
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|62
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|27
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|54
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|9
|33
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|28
|45
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|36
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|47
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|64
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|38
|43
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|44
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|45
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|50
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|13
|43
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|40
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|45
|40
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|41
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|73
|78
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|33
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|62
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|43
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|24
|52
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|107
|75
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|21
|26
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|48
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|76
___
L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39
Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7
New Orleans 34, Carolina 13
N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6
Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 26, Denver 16
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Houston at New England, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.
New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
