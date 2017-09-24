National Football League

201.5
By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 4:10 pm 09/24/2017 04:10pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7

New Orleans 34, Carolina 13

N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6

Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 26, Denver 16

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

