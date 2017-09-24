201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 10:00 am 09/24/2017 10:00am
Share
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?