National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17 Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21 New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44 Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36 Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47 L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44 Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65 North W L T Pct PF PA Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48 San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16

New England 36, New Orleans 20

Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20

Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9

Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13, OT

Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10

Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17

Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20

Seattle 12, San Francisco 9

Washington 27, L.A. Rams 20

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

