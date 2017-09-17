National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 7:55 pm 09/17/2017 07:55pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16

New England 36, New Orleans 20

Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20

Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9

Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13, OT

Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10

Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17

Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20

Seattle 12, San Francisco 9

Washington 27, L.A. Rams 20

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

