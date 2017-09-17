501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 7:55 pm 09/17/2017 07:55pm
Share
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16

New England 36, New Orleans 20

Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20

Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9

Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13, OT

Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10

Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17

Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20

Seattle 12, San Francisco 9

Washington 27, L.A. Rams 20

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?