National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 12 21 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44 Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 9 46 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 0 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 21 18 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 18 21 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 21 24 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 30 17 Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19 Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 30 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 19 29 North W L T Pct PF PA Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 29 19 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 46 9 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 9 17 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 23 35 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 3 23

Thursday’s Games

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

