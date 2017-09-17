National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 4:07 pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 12 21
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 9 46
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 21 18
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 18 21
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 21 24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 30 17
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19
Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 30
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 19 29
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 29 19
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 46 9
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 9 17
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 23 35
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 3 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Topics:
NFL News Sports
