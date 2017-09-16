National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:00 am 09/16/2017 10:00am
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 21 12 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 12 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 9 46 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 21 18 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 18 21 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 21 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 30 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 19 29 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 29 19 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 46 9 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 9 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 23 35 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 3 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

