National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 21 12 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 12 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 7 29 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 9 46 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 21 18 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 18 21 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 0 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 30 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 46 9 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 9 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 23 35 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 3 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 42, New England 27

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 21, N.Y. Jets 12

Atlanta 23, Chicago 17

Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 18

Oakland 26, Tennessee 16

Jacksonville 29, Houston 7

Philadelphia 30, Washington 17

Detroit 35, Arizona 23

L.A. Rams 46, Indianapolis 9

Carolina 23, San Francisco 3

Green Bay 17, Seattle 9

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Miami

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 14

Houston at Cincinnati, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 17

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 18

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.