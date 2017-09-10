National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 9:27 pm 09/10/2017 09:27pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 21 12 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 12 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 7 29 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 9 46 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 21 18 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 18 21 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 0 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 30 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 46 9 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 9 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 23 35 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 3 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 42, New England 27

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 21, N.Y. Jets 12

Atlanta 23, Chicago 17

Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 18

Oakland 26, Tennessee 16

Jacksonville 29, Houston 7

Philadelphia 30, Washington 17

Detroit 35, Arizona 23

L.A. Rams 46, Indianapolis 9

Carolina 23, San Francisco 3

Green Bay 17, Seattle 9

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Miami

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 14

Houston at Cincinnati, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 17

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 18

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
