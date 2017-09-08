National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|42
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|42
|27
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Kansas City 42, New England 27
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Miami
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 10:20 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 8:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.
