501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 12:23 am 09/08/2017 12:23am
Share
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 42, New England 27

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Miami

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 14

Houston at Cincinnati, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 17

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 18

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?