National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 42, New England 27

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Miami

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 14

Houston at Cincinnati, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 17

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 18

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

