Murray limited at Titans’ practice, questionable vs Seattle

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 2:42 pm 09/22/2017 02:42pm
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack, left, and middle linebacker Paul Posluszny (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Murray, who has missed two straight practices, is expected back on the field Friday before Tennessee hosts Seattle on Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice, but his status for Sunday’s game against Seattle remains undecided because of a hamstring injury.

Murray was listed as questionable after being limited on Friday. He had missed two straight practices with the injury.

The running back who led the AFC in rushing last season has been off to a slow start this season with just 69 yards rushing in two games. He gave way in the second half to Derrick Henry, who had 92 yards and a touchdown in a 37-16 victory at Jacksonville.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey says the Titans are being careful with Murray. They already declared rookie receiver Corey Davis and strong safety Johnathan Cyprien out with hamstring injuries.

Murray declined to comment after practice.

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
