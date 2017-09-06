Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — An arbitrator denied Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of a six-game suspension in a domestic violence case, but the 2016 NFL rushing champion will play in the opener because of the timing of the decision.

Elliott attorney Jeffrey Kessler told the judge near the end of a nearly 2 1/2-hour hearing in federal court that Elliott’s suspension was sustained by arbitrator Harold Henderson.

At the start of the hearing, NFL attorney Daniel Nash told the judge it was “his understanding” that Elliott could play Sunday night against the New York Giants because the league didn’t want to rush the judge.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant said he would rule on Elliott’s request for a temporary restraining order by Friday. If the request is denied and no further legal action taken, Elliott’s suspension would start in Week 2 at Denver. He would be eligible to return Nov. 5 against Kansas City.

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma, the NFL said Tuesday.

If the game is not relocated, it will be postponed until November, when the teams share the same bye week.

Kickoff had been scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT, but Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida this weekend. The NFL decided against switching the game to Thursday night in Miami.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to a one-year deal, reuniting with a player who spent his first five NFL seasons with the franchise.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams returned to the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time since 2010 by coming back in the third set to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

At 37, Williams is the oldest women’s semifinalist at any Grand Slam tournament since Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994.

This is the latest step in a remarkable renaissance for Williams, who revealed in 2011 she had been diagnosed with an energy-sapping autoimmune disease. She made it to the Australian Open final in January of this year, then the Wimbledon final in July.

She will face unseeded Sloane Stephens in an all-American semifinal on Thursday.

In the men’s quarterfinals, No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and No. 28 Kevin Anderson of South Africa each advanced to the final four at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Anderson got past 17th-seeded Sam Querrey of the United States 7-6 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-6 (7) in a match that ended shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Much, much earlier, Carreno Busta of Spain had no trouble beating No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champions Pat Cash and Michael Stich are among the nominees for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. Also up for induction next year are Grand Slam doubles champions Helena Sukova, Anders Jarryd, and Tom Okker.

SOCCER

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Bobby Wood scored off a scramble in the 85th minute, and the United States escaped from Honduras with a 1-1 tie and an important point after nearly falling into a deep hole in World Cup qualifying.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Syria scored deep into stoppage time at Iran to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time amid an ongoing civil war at home. With Syria facing elimination from Asian qualifying, Omar al-Soma marked his return to the team after a five-year absence to clinch a 2-2 draw and a place in the playoffs.

PRO BASKETBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — Restaurant and casino owner Tilman Fertitta agreed to buy the Houston Rockets from Leslie Alexander for an NBA-record $2.2 billion, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The price surpasses the $2 billion Steve Ballmer paid for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. The value was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were to remain private. The deal must be approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida State slipped all the way to the No. 10 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.

The Crimson Tide is No. 1 again, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season. Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3. Penn State is No. 4 and Oklahoma moved up to No. 5, meaning for the second straight week there will be a top-five matchup. The Sooners play at Ohio State on Saturday.

Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll and lost an opening-week showdown with Alabama, 24-7. Francois went down with a knee injury late in the game.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Baylor University has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a former student who said she was gang raped by two football players and alleged the program at the nation’s largest Baptist school fostered a “culture of violence.”

The settlement is one of several in recent weeks as Baylor moves to close out lawsuits filed in the aftermath of an investigation into how the school handled reports of sexual and physical assaults for years. The probe led to the firing of former football coach Art Briles and the departure of former school President Ken Starr.

BASEBALL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The architect of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ renaissance and the man who helped guide the team to three straight playoff berths are sticking around.

The Pirates announced they have extended the contracts for general manager Neal Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle through the 2021 season. Both have played integral parts in Pittsburgh’s emergence from 20 consecutive losing seasons. The Pirates reached the postseason in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

WNBA

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream fired coach Michael Cooper after their worst season since 2008.

The WNBA team announced it “decided to part ways” with Cooper, the former Los Angeles Lakers star who guided the team for the last four years. Leading scorer Angel McCoughtry decided to sit out this season to rest and the Dream plummeted to 12-22. It was the worst showing since a 4-30 mark in their inaugural season as an expansion team.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame star center Brianna Turner, who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during the NCAA Tournament in late March, will miss the upcoming season to continue rehabilitation. The 6-foot-3 Turner, who averaged 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, announced on her Twitter account that she would not rush back from the injury.

