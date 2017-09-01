501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Martin cut, Catanzaro wins…

Martin cut, Catanzaro wins Jets’ competition at kicker

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 6:21 pm 09/01/2017 06:21pm
Share

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chandler Catanzaro has won the New York Jets’ competition at kicker after Ross Martin was among 10 players cut by the team.

Catanzaro signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Jets in March and was in a closely contested battle with Martin. Catanzaro, who spent his first three seasons with Arizona, was 2 of 3 on field goal attempts in the preseason. Martin, who was in his second camp with New York, went 4 of 5.

Also released by the Jets on Friday: wide receivers Chris Harper and Myles White, offensive linemen Jeff Adams and Craig Watts, tight end Brandon Barnes, defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk, linebacker Spencer Paysinger, and defensive backs Armagedon Draughn and David Rivers.

The team also officially placed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (neck) on injured reserve, along with tight end Chris Gragg (ankle) and linebacker Corey Lemonier (foot). Rookie cornerback Jeremy Clark was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?