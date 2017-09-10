Longest Major League Win Streaks

501.5
By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 6:47 pm 09/10/2017 06:47pm
Longest winning streaks in major league baseball history in a single season since 1900:

26 — 1916 New York Giants (1 tie)

21 — 1935 Chicago Cubs

20 — 2002 Oakland Athletics

19 — 1906 Chicago White Sox (1 tie)

19 — 1947 New York Yankees

18 — 1904 New York Giants

18 — 1953 New York Yankees

17 — 1907 New York Giants

17 — 1912 Washington Senators

17 — 1916 New York Giants

17 — 1931 Philadelphia Athletics

17 — 2017 Cleveland Indians

16 — 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates

16 — 1912 New York Giants

16 — 1926 New York Yankees

16 — 1951 New York Giants

16 — 1977 Kansas City Royals

