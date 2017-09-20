201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Lewis to winless Bengals:…

Lewis to winless Bengals: Next job lost will be yours

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 1:00 pm 09/20/2017 01:00pm
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Marvin Lewis is telling Bengals players that more changes are coming if they continue to lose, and the next job lost could be theirs.

The Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese the day after their 13-9 loss to the Texans on Thursday night. Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor was promoted and will get his first chance to put his imprint on the offense for a game Sunday at Green Bay (1-1).

The Bengals (0-2) are the first team since the 1939 Eagles to open a season with a pair of home games and fail to score a touchdown. They have scored an NFL-low nine points this season. Lewis warned players that more changes are ahead if they don’t get better quickly. Lewis is in the final year of his contract.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?