Le’Veon Bell signs franchise tender, returns to Steelers

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:21 pm 09/04/2017 12:21pm
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs through a tackle by Miami Dolphins free safety Bacarri Rambo during the first half of an AFC wild-card NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell is officially back at work with the Steelers.Bell signed his franchise tender on Monday, Sept. 4, clearing him to return for the 2017 season. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell is officially back at work with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell signed his franchise tender on Monday, clearing him to return for the 2017 season. The team placed the franchise tag on Bell in February. He declined to sign his one-year, $12.1 million tender while waiting to see if a long-term deal could be reached. When the Steelers and Bell did not come to an agreement by the mid-July deadline, Bell opted to skip training camp and work out on his own.

The Steelers were given a two-week roster exemption for Bell, meaning they can carry an additional player on the 53-man roster.

Bell worked out with the rest of the team Monday. His status for Pittsburgh’s season opener in Cleveland is uncertain.

