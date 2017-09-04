501.5
LA Chargers re-sign backup quarterback Kellen Clemens

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 2:02 pm 09/04/2017 02:02pm
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed backup quarterback Kellen Clemens.

The Chargers put linebacker Denzel Perryman on the reserve/injured list to make room on the 53-man roster Monday.

Clemens has been Philip Rivers’ backup for the past three seasons. He threw just 10 passes during that three-year stretch in relief of Rivers, who hasn’t missed a game in 11 consecutive seasons.

Clemens was waived by the Chargers last weekend during roster cutdowns. Los Angeles kept quarterback Cardale Jones, acquired early in training camp in a trade with Buffalo.

The 34-year-old Clemens spent five years with the New York Jets and three with the St. Louis Rams before joining the Chargers in 2014.

