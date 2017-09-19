501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Judge: Ex-NFL players may…

Judge: Ex-NFL players may be targets for ‘misleading’ offers

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:24 am 09/19/2017 12:24am
Share
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post padding before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned they're being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money. At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned they’re being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money.

At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage.

The judge has said in a court order she’ll weigh the legality of contracts signed by former players who were duped by “deceptive or misleading solicitations.”

The judge will hear from Christopher Seeger, who represented the class of more than 20,000 former NFL players now eligible for payments. Seeger has been investigating the third-party groups at the judge’s request.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?