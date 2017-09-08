501.5
Judge blocks Elliott’s 6-game suspension over domestic case

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to teammate running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A federal judge has blocked Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over a domestic violence case, setting the stage for a potentially lengthy legal fight with the NFL.

Last year’s league rushing leader was already cleared to play in the opener against the New York Giants on Sunday night before the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on Friday.

Mazzant agreed with union lawyers that Elliott didn’t receive a “fundamentally fair” hearing in his appeal and he granted the NFL Players’ Association request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking the league’s punishment.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded he had several physical confrontations last summer with Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend.

Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied Thompson’s allegations.

