Jets rule 6 players out for Raiders game

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 4:56 pm 09/15/2017 04:56pm
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have ruled out six players for their game against the Oakland Raiders, including starting tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Tomlinson injured his left elbow while making the second of two catches in the Jets’ season-opening loss at Buffalo last Sunday. Rookie Jordan Leggett (knee) is also out, leaving New York with only Will Tye and Neal Sterling as healthy tight ends on the roster.

Linebacker Bruce Carter (ankle), center Jonotthan Harrison (concussion), safety Rontez Miles (eye) and linebacker Edmond Robinson (groin) will also not play against the Raiders. Coach Todd Bowles said none of the injured players was making the trip to Oakland with the team.

