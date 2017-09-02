501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jets release snapper Purdum,…

Jets release snapper Purdum, their longest-tenured player

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 1:48 pm 09/02/2017 01:48pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have released long snapper Tanner Purdum, the team’s longest-tenured player.

Purdum, a member of the Jets since 2010, played in 112 consecutive games over seven seasons. According to the team, Purdum was never charged with an errant snap or penalty during his time with New York.

He became the Jets’ longest-tenured player in June, when the team released linebacker David Harris. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and running back Bilal Powell, both members of New York’s 2011 draft class, now assume that title.

The move Saturday to part ways with Purdum wasn’t a total surprise after the Jets traded safety Ronald Martin to Indianapolis on Monday in exchange for rookie Thomas Hennessy, who handled the long snapping duties in the preseason finale.

The Jets still have to make about 20 roster moves to get down to the 53-man maximum.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?