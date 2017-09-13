501.5
Jaguars WRs Allen Robinson, Dede Westbrook undergo surgery

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 5:05 pm 09/13/2017 05:05pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receivers Allen Robinson and Dede Westbrook are recovering from surgery.

Robinson had surgery Monday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He tore the ligament while making a catch in the season opener at Houston and was placed on injured reserve. Robinson, in the final year of his rookie contract, will not return this season.

Westbrook had surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury sustained in the preseason. Westbrook also was placed on IR, but could return after the first eight weeks of the regular season. A fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma, Westbrook led the NFL in receiving in the preseason. A Heisman Trophy finalist and the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2016, Westbrook caught 13 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in three exhibitions.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

