501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey…

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey questionable to play against Titans

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 12:55 pm 09/15/2017 12:55pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed a third consecutive day of practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the team’s home opener against Tennessee.

Ramsey is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the season opener at Houston. The fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Ramsey has started the first 17 games of his pro career.

If Ramsey can’t play, fourth-year pro Aaron Colvin would start in his place and Tyler Patmon will play in nickel situations.

Fellow starting cornerback A.J. Bouye returned to practice Friday after missing two days with an illness. He’s expected to play against the Titans as Jacksonville tries to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2006.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?