Giants co-owner ‘very unhappy’ with Beckham’s TD celebration

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants say they will internally handle Odell Beckham Jr.’s embarrassing post-touchdown celebration.

Co-owner John Mara said in an email Tuesday that he was unhappy with Beckham’s behavior Sunday in Philadelphia.

The dynamic wide receiver pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NFL probably will fine him.

“I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara wrote in his email.

Beckham had nine catches for 79 yards and two TDs, including a one-handed one.

