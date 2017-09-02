Geno Smith makes Giants as backup QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Geno Smith has completed a remarkable comeback from major knee surgery and made the New York Giants’ roster as Eli Manning’s backup.

At least for now.

The 26-year-old former Jet edged fellow veteran Josh Johnson for the No. 2 spot, with third-round draft pick Davis Webb is waiting in the wings.

The decision was one of several tough ones Saturday for coach Ben McAdoo.

In other choices, McAdoo selected rookie placekicker Aldrick Rosas over veteran Mike Nugent; waived tight end Will Tye, who started 10 games last season; and placed veteran linebacker Mark Herzlich on injured reserve.

Coming off an 11-5 season that got them for the playoffs for the first time since 2011, New York also acquired cornerback Ross Cockrell from the Steelers on Saturday for a conditional draft pick next year.

__

