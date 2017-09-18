501.5
Fox says Bears sticking with Glennon as starting quarterback

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 3:35 pm 09/18/2017 03:35pm
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) looks to pass the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mike Glennon remains the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback for now.

Coach John Fox says Glennon will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend despite a rough outing at Tampa Bay that fueled more calls for No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky.

He says the Bears “still feel pretty good” with the fifth-year pro and insists the problems in Sunday’s 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay go beyond the quarterback.

Even so, Glennon flopped in his return to the city where he spent his first four years. Signed by Chicago in the offseason, he threw two interceptions with one getting returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble on a sack, leading to another TD for Tampa Bay.

